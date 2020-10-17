A pedestrian has died on the spot after being hit by a Likili bus in Kasempa district in North-Western Province.

Provincial Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi confirmed the development to ZANIS today and identified the deceased as Linda aged 20 of Nkenyaula area.

Mr Chushi said the fatal accident occurred at about 05:00 hours today at Dengwe area along Kasempa-Solwezi road.

“Involved was Patrick Chanda aged 47 of house number.765 Masala complex Ndola who whilst driving a motor vehicle Zhong Tong bus, registration number AIB 3224 property of Likili motors along the said road in the direction of South to North at high speed and in the process he hit into a female pedestrian namely Linda aged 20, other name is unknown of nkenyaula area in kasempa,” he said.

The Commissioner added that the victim died on the spot due to the fatal head injuries and multiple body cuts she sustained from the impact of the accident.

He has disclosed that the driver of the bus will be charged with the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

Mr Chishi said the body of the victim has since been deposited at Mukinge Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.