The Patriotic Front (PF) in Central Province has lashed-out at Constitutional Lawyer, John Sangwa, for insinuating that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to re-contest the presidency in the 2021 general elections.

Central Province PF Information and Publicity Secretary (IPS), Kenneth Mulwanda, says Mr Sangwa’s legal argument on the matter is misleading.

He stated that Mr Sangwa’s attempts to disregard the Constitutional Court’s judgement that recently cleared President Lungu’s eligibility to re-contest the presidency in 2021 was not only contemptuous but also unethical of a lawyer of his stature.

Mr Mulwanda has therefore, advised Mr Sangwa not to undermine the ruling of the Constitutional Court but respect its judgement that cleared President Lungu to contest for presidency in the 2021 general elections.

“Mr Sangwa’s arguments on President Lungu’s eligibility leave much to be desired because as a state counsel, he should be above board, his legal opinion does not surpass the legal brains of the constitutional court judges who extensively deliberated this matter and unanimously ruled that President Lungu is eligible,” he said.

Mr Mulwanda has stated that the party in Central province supports the constitutional court’s ruling and will therefore rally behind President Lungu at the forth-coming National General Conference and the 2021 general elections.