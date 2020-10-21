Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Mwamba has predicted a landslide victory for the ruling party’s candidate Rosemary Chimbini in the Chilubi Council Chairperson by-election set for tomorrow October 22, 2020.

Mr Mwamba, who is also PF Deputy Campaign Manager for Chilubi Mainland, said PF remains a party of choice for the people of Chilubi owing to the developmental transformation taking place in the district.

He said the interaction with the electorates of Chilubi during the campaign period has proved that people are in support of the PF administration and President Edgar Lungu.

“From what we have seen, we know that our candidate will definitely win with a landslide victory because people are pro-PF appreciating the efforts of the PF government in developing Chilubi,” Mr Mwamba said.

And Mr Mwamba said the party will win next year’s general elections convincingly.

“We are proud to say, we have won elections way before. Come 2021 we shall win with a huge margin,” he said.

Mr Mwamba said people are happy with the leadership of President Lungu and will continue to rally behind the ruling party.