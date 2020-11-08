PF threatens MPs for not voting for Bill 10

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has Kamfinsa member of parliament Elalio Musonda, Chifubu member of parliament Frank Ngambi and newly elected Mwansabombwe member of parliament Kabaso Kampampi to explain their failure to votye for Bill 10.

In his letter to the three MPs, Mwila asked them to exculpate themselves for their absence when voting of Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020 was being held at the National Assembly last week.

“It has come to my attention that during the voting for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020, on Thursday 29th October 2020, you decided to absent yourself from voting for the Bill”, read Mwila’s letter in part.

“Hon Member, you are aware that His Excellency, the President had directed that all our Members of Parliament vote for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020 as it had progressive clauses that would have seen us uplift the lives of the underprivileged in society.”

Mwila told the three MPs that their action was not in line with the Party’s interest and in breach of *Article 74, regulation 29 (d) and (i) of the Party Constitution.

Mwila challenged the three MPS to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against each one of them.