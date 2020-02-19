Police in Mpongwe have apprehended 2 people in connection with a riot that occurred in the area last evening.

Copperbelt police Commissioner Charity Katanga says the riot occurred last evening at Ibenga market after a motorist was accused of being a gas attacker.

Ms Katanga identified the suspects as Abraham Chinginda aged 42 and Daniel Mapanga aged 29 both from Mpongwe District.

Ms Katanga said the duo have been charged for riotous behavior which led to the burning of a Toyota brevis registration number ADD 5822 white in colour.

Ms Katanga disclosed this in an interview with ZANIS this morning.

The Copperbelt police Chief further warned that police will not hesitate to deal with anyone spreading false accusations against any member of the public.

She further warned members of the public against instant mob Justice.