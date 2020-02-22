Police in Northern Province have arrested 59 people in connection with the murder of two men in Lunte district.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene has confirmed the arrest of the suspect to ZANIS in an interview in Kasama today.

Mr Mweene said the 59 were arrested yesterday around 18 hours after police received a tip from members of the public that a mob had illegally mounted a road block along the Mporokoso -Lunte Kasama road.

He explained that police also recovered several weapons at the scene among them machetes, knives, axes and catapults.

The Police Commissioner said the suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon.

He identified the deceased as Melvis Kayemba 32, and Brian Chaiwa 26 both of Chanda Mali village in Chief Mumpolokoso’s area of Mporokoso district.

The duo who had gone to harvest timber in Lunte district met their fate when a mob descended on them on suspicions that they were behind the gassing incidences in the area.

And unidentified man of Luwingu district was this morning burnt to ashes on suspicion that he was gassing people in the community.

Meanwhile, Mr Mweene has cautioned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands.

He added that police will not condone any form of criminality.

The Provincial Police Chief has since called on members of the community to work with the police in bringing sanity in the province.