Police must arrest all violent cadres-Mumbi Phiri

By David Kamuhila

Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has asked the police to stop “musclemen” from escorting political leaders during their campaign trails.

And police have accused the media of bullying them using the cyber space.

Speaking during the MISA Zambia organised political parties, media and police consultative meeting in Lusaka last week, Phiri noted that there was a growing trend by politicians to be escorted by a gang of musclemen while undertaking their political activities.

“The police must help us to stop this trend. Political leaders have a tendency of engaging musclemen to escort them when we have the state police to secure their security. These musclemen are making pour political environment insecure,” said Phiri.

Phiri also asked political parties to start surrendering their violent cadres to police for prosecution if the political violence was to end in the country.

“As political parties we know our youths…we know our violent cadres, so if we are to end this political violence, we must begin to surrender them to the police. That way they will be scared to engage in violence knowing that they will be identified and surrendered to police,” said Phiri.

In a speech read on her behalf by MISA national director Austin Kayanda, MISA Zambia chairperson Helen Mwale said the country’s political environment can never be safe for the media as long as politicians through party cadres continue harassing media personnel

“We believe the media just like political players are key stakeholders in the governance and democratic systems in the country, not only a stakeholder but a very important partner in the promotion of media freedom, protection of the media and also in the promotion of freedom of expression,” said Mwale.

She said the storming and attack of media houses by suspected cadres from political parties across the country has been an issue of safety concern.

“Even as we have seen willingness from the government to end such trends and acts of intimidation against the media, we would like to see tangible actions to accompany the pronouncements which are usually made,” Mwale said. “Time and again, MISA Zambia has taken time to have meetings with the political parties just to highlight the need and critical role that the media play in a democracy.”

Mwale urged politicians to educate their cadres and political sympathizers on the need to protect the media and not to harass and intimidate them as the media should be considered as a partner in development.

She warned that acts of violence and intimidation have the potential to interfere on how the media report, who they will feature on their platforms and their source of information.

“It is therefore important that the Zambia Police are proactive in thwarting acts of violence regardless of whether the media house or media practitioner involved is deemed to be critical of government or not,” Mwale said. “The media just like you are an important component of national development and effective participation in governance. They are there to provide a platform for the political players, members of the general and other stakeholders to express their ideas to the public.”

Ministry of Information Amos Malupenga advised the media to be objective in their reporting.

He also advised politicians against using defamatory statements saying freedom of expression was not absolute.

Malupenga expressed his displeasure with the absence of some political party senior officials and media heads at the consultative meeting saying the meeting was important for the decision makers to resolve issues relating to violence against the media considering that the country was preparing for the 2021 presidential and general election.

Zambia Police Service Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the Zambia Police Service takes the safety of every person including journalists as a matter of priority and urgency.

“Zambia Police Service acknowledges that a peaceful and conducive environment for freedom of expression, access to information and other fundamental freedoms is an important prerequisite for democratic governance,” said Chilabi. “Therefore, without a minimum level of public order, citizens and journalists cannot fully enjoy their right to free expression.”

Chilabi noted that there mistrust between the police and journalists saying journalists tend to accuse police officers as over-stating their interest in enforcing the law or providing security while the Police officers accuse journalists of breaching the security detail when covering a high profile personnel.

He asked the journalists to engage the police on fact finding and not make haste decisions as doing so as harassment by the police.

“At times, journalists disseminate incorrect stories or disrespect the police, in turn have implications for police officers or the entire institution,” Chilabi said.

Chilabi disclosed that Zambia Police Service had started engaging its staff on the role of journalists as well as journalists on technical procedures before any public event.

“It is always our duty and commitment as Zambia Police to protect journalists against attacks by others who seek to prevent them from doing their noble work,” he said.

United Party for National Development (UPND) media director Ruth Dante accused the police of selective enforcement of the law such as the Public Order Act.

“As the police you have allowed yourselves to be abused by the PF…it easier to ,move quickly and arrest an opposition official while you drag your feet when the matter involves a PF official…that is what we are complaining about,” said Dante.