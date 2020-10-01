Police in Mpika district are holding a 37 year old business man entrusted with managing a warehouse for theft of Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP) inputs meant for farmers in Kanchibiya district in Muchinga province.

Both Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase and Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama have confirmed the incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Mpika today.

According to the Police Commissioner, Kelly Nsofwa a resident of kwamwanya area in Chief Chikwanda’s Chiefdom in Mpika District is being held in custody for theft.

” Mr. Nsofwa is alleged to have stolen 8 by 50 kilograms (kg) bags of Panner Seed, 2 by 50kg bags of pioneer seed, 20 by 50kg bags of Seedco seed and 33 by 50kg bags seeds of soya beans, ” Said Eng. Njase.

He said the 12 by 50kg bags of seedco and 3 by 50kg bags of Pannar seed have since been recovered.

The Police Commissioner pointed out that some stolen inputs have been sold in Kasama in Northern Province while some have been sold in Mpika District of Muchinga province.

”The Police are currently awaiting for the officers from Seedco Company to give the total value of the alleged stolen property,” he said.

And Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Martin Malama said government will not hesitate to bring to book any individual that will be found wanting especially those stealing or diverting 2020/2021 farmer input support programme in the District.

Dr. Malama is disappointed that an officer entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the farming inputs are safe and distributed to right people is now engaging in FISP malpractices.