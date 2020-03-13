Polio has broken out in Kapundu village in Chief Kanyama’s chiefdom in Mwinilunga District of Northwestern Province.

ZANIS reports that efforts to reach ministry of Health Permanent secretary for health services, Kennedy Malama for comment on the matter proved futile as he could not be reached by press time.

However, District Commissioner Arnot Mapulanga who confirmed the development in an interview today saying that this was after an 18 month infant tested positive of the disease during the ongoing active surveillance programme following an outbreak of the disease in Chavuma district..

“A one year-six months old child tested positive to the disease after health officials in the district collected samples from the child during an ongoing active surveillance programme following an outbreak of the disease in Chavuma district earlier this year, “ said the District Commissioner.

Currently, health officials in the district took samples from three more children aged four, five and eight years all girls from the same village that interacted with the child.

Samples collected from the four children were sent to the University Teaching Hospital virology laboratory for investigations where they all came out positive.

“The other three children did not show any signs and symptoms of the disease but were positive because they could have interacted with the index case, “ .

He noted that this outbreak has come at a time when government with its cooperating partners were recently conducting the polio vaccination exercise in the district.

He said it is however not a surprise that during the exercise an outbreak could happen and attributed this to low or no immunization by the victim.

“It is unacceptable in the 21st century for any child to get infected, maimed or even die from preventable diseases such as polio as vaccines against such diseases are readily available in government health facilities, “ he said.

The District Commissioner has since called on members of the general public to join hands with government by ensuring that their children under five years are immunized against polio disease.

Mr Mapulanga has encouraged members of the general public in the district to practice good hygiene such as washing their hands with soap regularly, boiling drinking water and avoid open defecation because the polio virus thrives in fecal matter and is mainly transmitted through the oral route.

This is the country’s second case of polio which was first recorded last November in a 2-year-old boy paralyzed by a virus derived from the vaccine in Luapula province.

According to the WHO , in its report, the said case was detected on the border with Congo, which has reported 37 cases of polio traced to the vaccine last year.

The U.N. health agency said there is no established link between the Zambia case and the ongoing Congo outbreak but said increased surveillance and vaccination efforts are needed, warning that “there is a potential for international spread.”