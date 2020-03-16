Zambia Direct Democracy Movement (ZDDM) leader Edwin Sakala has cautioned politicians against politicizing the Corona virus pandemic.

Mr Sakala says although Zambia has not recorded any cases of Covid 19, politicians should desist from gaining political mileage from the pandemic but begin to contribute positively to finding preventive ways of preventing the virus from hitting the country.

He urged political parties to take an active role in sensitizing communities on the deadly corona virus which has in recent weeks continued to pose as a global health threat.

In a statement to ZANIS today, the ZDDM president also called on the media to up-scale their messaging on the pandemic.

Mr. Sakala said that the media continue to be an important scale holder in the dissemination of information and as such it was important for them to continue to give the public messages on how to prevent the virus.

And Mr. Sakala has observed that the Coronavirus once left unchecked has the potential to cripple the Zambian economy.

“The coronavirus is not only threatening the lives of the people but the economy of the country, “ he said adding : “ Already the copper market which is the main source of our national income is effected by the economic standstill in the industrial countries which buy it meaning that Zambia has no immediate source of income. “

He further explained that the world is hit by a deadly coronavirus which is claiming lives across the world today.

“This virus has not yet touched Zambia and indeed many countries on the African continent seriously but this does not necessarily mean that we have been spared hence the need for us to start preparing for it,” Said Mr. Sakala.

Mr. Sakala has since urged the nation as a whole to be alert and learn from other countries