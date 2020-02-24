President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu, were among scores of Lusaka residents that attended prayers organised by the Church at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, this morning.

Also in attendance at the event were cabinet ministers, senior government and political officials as well as members of the public including leaders of other political parties.

Among these included Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Leader, Edith Nawakwi, United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia (UPPZ), Charles Chanda, Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) Party Leader Fred Mtesa and Pastor Peter Chanda for the New Congress Party (NCP).

The Church, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, organised three days of National Prayer and Fasting which started from Thursday 20th of February to today Saturday 22nd, February.

The theme for the three day event was held under the theme: ‘God’s intervention’ aimed at uniting the nation in prayer to seek God’s intervention in the prevailing situation in the country.

The event was characterized by various songs of worship and praise as well as prayers of intercession for Zambia, families, government and political leaders and the security wing among others by the clergy.

The Clergy also prayed to God to bless and help the nation by coming through and put the gassing and mob killing of innocent people to an end.

During the prayers, Bread of Life Bishop Joe Imakando advised the nation to humble themselves before God and be of low opinion about oneself.

He added that Zambians must be able to identify and accept the problem and offer prayer and cease from finger pointing.

Bishop Imakando stated that national praying and fasting is significant as Christians across the country take the initiative to ask God to have mercy and intervene in the occurrences in the nation.

The Bishop said the devil has not won and assured that not all is lost but that God will answer prayers and heal the country from the current situation.

And Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Board Chairperson, Paul Mususu, stated that when children of God pray, their prayers are not in vain.

Bishop Mususu who thanked everyone that attended the prayers, noted that God has honoured all the prayers that have been taken before him and that He has granted all the petitions.

The prayers were solely held to seek God intercession following a spate of ritual murders and gassing of unsuspecting members of the general public who some instances lost their lives and property.