President Edgar Lungu has implored the Luvale people of Zambezi district in North western province to emulate late Senior Chief Ndungu by promoting peace and embracing the spirit of oneness.

President Lungu says peace is a valuable and irreplaceable factor in any developmental agenda, hence the need for the chiefdom to guard it jealously.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this in a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Defence, Davies Chama during the burial procession of the late Luvale Chief in Zambezi west today.

President Lungu said government acknowledges that succession to the royal throne will be handled according to the Luvale tradition and culture without external interference.

He said the late chief served his people with passion to promote local development in Zambezi.

The president assured the subjects of the late chief that government remains available to provide guidance on matters in the Chiefdom within its mandate.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved royal family and the Luvale people in the area.

Meanwhile, Likumbi Lya Mize cultural association has commended late Senior Chief Ndungu for excelling the Luvale culture to international level.

Likumbi Lya Mize cultural association National Chairperson, Isaac Kanguya said it is gratifying to note that it is during the reign of the late chief that the Luvale Makishi masquerades won the United Nations Children Fund (UNESCO) award of recognition.

Mr Kanguya said the Makishi was given an award of master piece or oral and cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2005.

Speaking at the same event, Prime Minister for the Luvale Royal Establishment Patrick Fumbelo said Chief Ndungu was dedicated to always working with the government and other traditional leadership in the country to foster development.

Mr Fumbelo said the late traditional leader always wanted peace and unity to prevail not only in his chiefdom but the region and the country at large.