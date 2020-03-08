President Edgar Lungu has urged people in the country to be patriotic and uphold the country’s values for the sake of national unity.

President Lungu says there is need for Zambians to take pride in the one Zambia, one nation as it is a heartbeat in fostering political stability, national unity and sustainable development.

Speaking during his State of Nation address on the application of national values and principles to Parliament today, President Lungu reiterated the need to protect public infrastructure against vandalism, citing the recent vandalism of public assets during the spate of chemical gassing that had engulfed the country.

“People vandalized public assets recently, we did not only undermine our own security and destroyed our much needed infrastructure, but we also denounce the values of patriotism, good citizenship, collective sovereignty and national unity, “he said.

He said government is committed to working together with all well meaningful patriotic Zambians to market and advertise the beauty, peace and implement the buy Zambia campaign as a vital aspect of patriotism in order to promote ownership and suitability of the initiative.

President Lungu noted that to this effect government will support the private sector to enhance the market share for Zambian products on the domestic and international markets through the use of “proudly Zambian” logo.

He has since urged more companies in the country to take advantage of the initiative and register as flag carriers of the buy Zambian campaign while encouraging government institutions to consider buying local products, adding that this will not only promote the growth of the local industry, but also contribute to the economic development of the country.

“The proudly Zambia logo helps us to easily identify local products in our shops or chain stores, when we support that farmers who grow oranges or vegetables in Chibombo she will plough back the profits into growing more vegetables, hence create more job opportunities for the local people, “He said.