President Edgar Lungu has challenged farmers to take advantage of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country to produce more and sell to chain stores in the country.

President observed that for a long time local farmers have been denied business by chain stores in preference to foreign products saying the current situation opens a window of opportunity for Zambian farmers to produce and sell their products to chain stores.

This came to light today when the Head of State delivered his third national address on COVID-19.

“Every dark cloud has a silver lining. The current situation we find ourselves in opens a window of opportunity for Zambian farmers to produce and sell their products to chain stores that for a long time have denied them business and opted for foreign products.” President Lungu said.

In a bid to ensure that Zambian farmers are not disadvantaged, President Lungu has consequently directed the ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to ensure that chain stores priortise local agriculture products within the area of their operations.

President Lungu explained that only products that cannot be locally sourced be allowed to be imported.

“I am, therefore, directing the ministry of commerce, trade and industry to ensure that chain stores prioritise local agricultural products in their localities.

“If a chain store is in Chipata let them buy agriculture products from our farmers in eastern province. under the circumstances we are in, only products that cannot be sourced from locals should be imported.

“I hope that once this is actualised, even after COVID-19, our farmers will continue trading with these chain stores. I encourage citizens to form cooperatives to ensure they meet quality and safety demand, “ he said.

The farming community have therefore been implored to form cooperative with a view to promote the production of quality agricultural products that can meet the demands of chain stores.

In a bid to resuscitate and keep the economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Lungu has instructed the minister of Finance to source for empowerment funds that can be disbursed to small business, women groups, youths and the most vulnerable.

“I am instructing the minister of finance to pursue other options such as consolidating available resources in various empowerment funds so that these may be disbursed to small businesses, women groups, youths and the most vulnerable that have been hit the hardest,” he said.

President Lungu hoped that the ministry of Finance would create a COVID-19 economic recovery fund that will assist existing businesses especially the SMEs that have been hard hit by the pandemic.

“I look forward to the ministry of finance to creating a covid-19 economic recovery fund that will help existing businesses, especially affected SMEs to remain stable during this period and beyond.

“The K 10 billion loan facility I announced in my second address which is under the Bank of Zambia could be part of the resources identified to this fund.

“I am also directing the minister of finance to identify other sources of funding to help beef up this fund so that as many businesses as possible may benefit.” President Lungu echoed.