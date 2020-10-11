President Edgar Lungu has pledged to complete the stalled works at Masangano Boarding Secondary School in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt.

President Lungu has expressed deep displeasure that the school whose construction works commenced in 2008, has not been completed to date.

ZANIS reports that the Head of state has since instructed Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba, whom he called on phone after inspecting the unfinished structures, that he should find money to complete the school.

“The shame will be on us if we don’t do it. We need to do the labour based model to finish this school and cut long distances our children here have been facing. We can’t blame the past governments, we will treat this matter as an urgent one,” a visibly annoyed President Lungu said.

And area Member of Parliament, Joseph Kabamba said the Ministry of General Education has been so supportive of the project after he engaged them.

“The Ministry released an initial funding of 500 Hundred Thousand Kwacha which has since been used to roof four teachers houses,” Mr Kabamba stated.

He added that the Ministry had further released an additional 800 Thousand Kwacha to expedite works on the project.

Mr Kabamba expressed optimism that all things being equal, the school will be completed before the end of 2021.

“The people of Masaiti district have made several complaints on the project that has stalled. We promised them that we will complete the School,” he added.

Later, President Lungu held a meeting with Head Men of Chiwala Chiefdom whom he promised that he will ensure the Masangano -Mkushi road is worked on as soon as possible, as he knows the importance of the road to the farmers in the area.

“I came here to hear from you, because most times I hear from your minister and MP. I want to hear for myself what you need here,” President Lungu told the headmen.

And Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe thanked the President for being the first Head of State to have a meeting with village headmen in the area.

President Lungu is on the Copperbelt for a working visit.