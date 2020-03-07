President Edgar Lungu has stated that national values and principles are a critical ingredient in the development of a prosperous Zambia.

President Lungu says he is confident that adherence to national values and principles will keep the country focused on addressing the needs of the people.

The Head of State was speaking at Parliament in Lusaka this morning, when he delivered his State of the National Address on the progress made in the application of national values and principles to the Fourth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly.

He noted that it is everyone’s duty to invest time, resources and energy in making the country’s national values and principles a defining feature of the nation.

The President added that the nation must all stand up and live by the set values and principles and ensure that values and principles are inculcated in the lives of the next generation.

And President Lungu has observed that the national values and principles holds the nation together and that as a people, we should not let the greatness of the country be measured by people’s qualifications or wealth, but by the strength of the devotion to national values.

The Head of State said the nation has no excuse but to live by the set values and principles adding that everyone has a responsibility to ensure that wisdom continues to be taught to the younger generation in the name of “One Zambia, One Nation”.

President Lungu noted that Zambia is every citizens God given country and only heritage hence everyone’s duty is to keep the country peaceful and beautiful.

He further emphasised that the national values and principles influence the attitude, behavior and conduct of the people and also contribute to the conscience of the nation and provide a moral compass in the formulation of policy and running of government, business and one’s personal life.

President Lungu stated that the importance of the national values and principles can therefore not be over-emphasised.

The set of the national values and principles enshrined in Article 8 of the Constitution of Zambia include Morality, Ethics, Patriotism, National Unity, Democracy and Constitutionalism.

Others are Human Dignity, Equity, Social Justice, Equality and Discrimination, Good Governance and Integrity as well as sustainable development.