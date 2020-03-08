President Edgar Lungu says he is saddened by the death of 11 people in a road accident that occurred along the Ndola- Kapiri Mposhi road in the early hours of today.

President Lungu says it is regrettable to see so many lives being lost in continued road carnages in the country.

The President has appealed to public service drivers and all motorists to be more cautious in order to prevent further loss of lives.

And the President has urged the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RATSA) to intensify patrols on the roads in order to curb dangerous driving.

“It is indeed sad that we continue to lose people in road carnage. I advise public service drivers and all motorists to be more cautious on the roads. We cannot continue to lose people in such a manner,” he said.

The President has since conveyed condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of government and the Zambian people.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.