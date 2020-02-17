President Edgar Lungu has received the Delimitation Exercise Report from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Judge Esau Chulu.

Presenting the Report to the President at State House this morning, Judge Chulu said the delimitation exercise covered all Provinces and Districts.

Judge Chulu said need arose for delimitation because among other things, six districts were created and there was need to increase the number of constituencies.

He said critical issues covered included agreeing on how many constituencies each District would have.

The Commission has since printed 30 copies of the Report.

And President Lungu has commended the ECZ for the work done and hopes Parliament will ensure the process is completed successfully.

The Head of State said Cabinet will also deliberate on the Report before it goes to Parliament.