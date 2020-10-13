President Edgar Lungu says he will soon convene a meeting with the Engineering Institute of Zambia ( EIZ) to find out why government projects take long to finish.

And President Lungu says he needs an explanation from EIZ as to why there shoddy works on government projects, adding that he also wonders why structures in the private sector are completed on time and of better quality than those of the government.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State said this today, after inspecting the Copperbelt Patriotic Front (PF) Conventional Centre in Ndola.

He has described the attitude by local engineers as ‘unpatriotic and heart breaking.’

President Lungu has, however expressed happiness with the quality of works exhibited at the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Conventional Centre and has since commended the PF leadership in the province.

“We shall look for money and ensure this project is completed. I was very upset yesterday, but I wish to express my happiness here today. Well-done Copperbelt team,” he said!

And speaking earlier, Copperbelt PF Chairperson, Nathan Chanda said the project will be completed before the end of the year.

Mr. Chanda said the building which has now been renamed as Edgar Chagwa Lungu Conventional Centre will also come with a youth resource centre and a hotel.

Construction works of the conventional centre started in February 2018.