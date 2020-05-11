President Edgar Lungu has advised the general public to adhere to the prescribed health guidelines, regulations and certification for covid-19 as they embrace the “new normal”.

“The “new normal” means living with covid-19 just like we have lived with other diseases such as, malaria, HIV and AIDS, and tuberculosis, provided we adhere to the prescribed health guidelines, regulations and certification for covid-19,” he emphasised.

President Lungu in his national address on COVID-19 televised live on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation ( ZNBC ) this afternoon , implored Zambians to therefore continue vigorously fighting the pandemic and not become complacent.

“In embracing “the new normal-living with covid-19”, let us continue to vigorously fight this disease and not become complacent,” he said.

And President Lungu has announced that Zambia has recorded 14 laboratory confirmed COVID -19 cases out of the 683 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

This brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases recorded in the country since the first case was reported of the pandemic to 167 with the death toll standing at four.

President Lungu explained that the 14 positive cases reported comprised six truck drivers tested in Chirundu, two healthcare workers in Lusaka and Kabwe, one contact to a positive case and one from routine screening at Ndola central hospital.

While the other three patients were screened from health facilities and one involved a Tanzanian lorry mate screened in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt province.

“In the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded 14 positive cases out of 683 tests. They comprise six truck drivers tested in Chirundu, two healthcare workers in Lusaka and Kabwe, one contact to a positive case, one from routine screening at Ndola central hospital, and three patients from health facility screening, and one Tanzanian lorry mate screened in Chililabombwe,” he disclosed.

And according to the Republican President, the trend analysis conducted over a period of closer to two months since Zambia recorded its first case of COVID-19 has shown that 167 have tested positive to COVID-19 out of 11, 352 tested representing 1.5 percent of those tested.

Out of the 167 positive cases recorded and quarantined, 109 have fully recovered, discharged and the patients have happily rejoined their families.

President Lungu described this achievement recorded by the health workers in the front line as remarkable.

The trend analysis also revealed that out of the four COVID-19 deaths recorded, medical reports of the three victims showed that they had serious underlying health conditions.

Commenting on the trend analysis, President Lungu noted that the number of infections recorded after testing in communities has remained generally low.

“The trend analysis in general terms, over a period of close to two months since Zambia recorded its first case of covid-19, has revealed the following:

“167 have tested positive to covid-19 out of 11,352 tested, representing 1.5 percent of tested.

“Of the 167 positive cases recorded and quarantined, 109 have since fully recovered, discharged and have happily rejoined their families. This is a remarkable achievement.

“On a sad note, Zambia has experienced four deaths related to COVID-19. However, medical reports of the three of these recorded deaths, showed they had serious underlying health conditions,” said President Lungu.

Adding that the health status of the patients receiving treatment for COVID-19, the President said this is generally stable while the number of recovers has consistently remained high among the infected people.

He pointed out that the trending analysis shows that the pandemic in Zambia is different from other nations experiencing high infections and death rate.

The Head of State explained that hard hit countries struggling with the pandemic are slowly opening up their socio-economic environment in the context of the “new normal – living with covid-19.”

Meanwhile President Lungu has challenged local scientists to work hard by finding answers too many questions surrounding coronavirus.

He noted that the findings will help government to make informed decisions.

The Head of State advised against entirely depending on other countries for solutions to local challenges.

“The complexity of covid-19 really calls for our Zambian scientists to get to work and answer the many questions surrounding coronavirus.

“Their findings will help government to make informed decisions. Let us not entirely depend on other country’s findings.” He said.