President Edgar Lungu has wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania , a speedy recovery after they tested positive for Covid 19.

According to a press statement released by Presidential Spokesperson Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said Zambia regrets the unfortunate development.

“We pray for the health and safety of your Excellency and the First Lady” said President Lungu.

US President Donald Trump has joined a growing list of world leaders who have been infected with the coronavirus along with more than 30 million people across the globe.

And President Lungu said as the world continues to grapple with the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic, Zambia endorses support to all initiatives aimed at curbing the scourge.

The Head of State stated that Zambia remains deeply grateful for the invaluable support rendered by the US government in curbing the Covid 19 pandemic.