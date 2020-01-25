Zambia’s renowned Professor, Clive Chirwa has designed and manufactured a bus according to the Provisions of Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 79 of 2016.

This is the first ever bus to be manufactured according to the Zambian laws.

Under SI No 79 it is a requirement that all imported buses are fitted with belts.

Speaking to ZANIS in an exclusive interview, Prof Chirwa disclosed that the bus has been designed according to the country’s SI laws.

He revealed that the Auviv Maze runner 16 seater and 22 seater buses all come with fitted seat belts and other specifications that meet Zambia’s terrain.

Prof Chirwa said he was compelled to manufacture the bus following the issuance of SI No 79 by government.

He explained that his company did consultations and researched on the terrain before designing the bus so as to ensure it meets the demands of the Zambian market.

Prof Chirwa said the buses will be launched on February 6, 2020 in Lusaka.

He said his company is ready to receive orders from transporters.

Prof Chirwa maintained that the buses have been certified by reputable institutions.

He appealed to the transporters to support the manufacturing of buses that meet government’s requirement.

Prof Chirwa observed that most of the buses that are imported into the country do meet the requirement of SI No 79.