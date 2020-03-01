Namwala District Commissioner, Mary Sakala has appealed to government departments and other stakeholders to participate in the Keep Zambia Clean Campaign.

The Namwala District Commissioner said this when she addressed government and council workers after conducting a cleaning exercise at the District administration.

She has since commended the Namwala District Council and Namwala District Health Office for taking a lead in ensuring that the Keep Zambia Clean and Healthy Campaign is conducted promptly.

And Namwala District Council has donated 20 refuse drums, to be distributed to various departments and markets across the District.

Representing the Namwala Council Secretary, Senior Health Inspector at the Namwala Council, Judson Moyo said the purpose of the donation is meant to enhance refuse collection across the District.

Ms Sakala who received the 20 bins on behalf of the 20 Departments, has thanked the Namwala District Council for the gesture.

She added that the private sector in the District should emulate the Namwala District Council for the wonderful gesture.