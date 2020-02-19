North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has appealed to the traditional leadership and the community members in Mwinilunga district to support the Polio vaccination exercise in children under the age of five currently going on in the area.

Mr Mangimela says government attaches great importance to seeing children being protected from diseases such as Polio which may hinder their mental and physical growth.

The Permanent Secretary observes the need for traditional leadership and community engagement in order for the exercise to be conducted successfully.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mangimela said this in Mwinilunga yesterday when he called on Senior Chief Kanong’esha at his palace.

He emphasized on the importance of the vaccination exercise on children, so that they are protected from contracting the disease which can affect their physical growth due to its long effect of paralysis.

And Provincial Health Director, Charles Msiska, said health workers have already been deployed in the field and described the exercise as successful and that the outreach target of 27,667 children will be met.

Dr Msiska has since thanked the traditional leadership in the district for their support in the exercise through sensitization and mobilization of their subjects.

And Senior Chief Kanong’esha, who is Provincial Council of Chiefs Chairperson, said his people have received the exercise with both hands and assured of support and safety of the officers conducting the program.