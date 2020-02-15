The Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has recognised Radio as one of the potential medium to improve lives of the people through good.

According to a statement made available to ZANIS in Ndola this morning, ZIIMA Vice President, Jubiel Zulu says radio encourages decision-makers to establish and provide access to information through enhanced networking and generate international cooperation among the broadcasters.

He has urged all Journalists and other radio personnel to continue reaching remote communities and vulnerable people, the illiterate, the disabled, women, youth and the poor, while offering a platform to participate in public debate, irrespective of people’s educational level.

He praised media personnel under the wings of radio saying they endeavor to provide information to the public despite working under harsh conditions of service.

He said this year’s World Radio Day theme is ‘Radio and Diversify,’ focusing on diversity, which signifies the importance of Media.

He added that the theme resonates well with the current state of affairs in the nation where a scourge of tribalism is trying to emerge on instigation by some political players.

Mr Zulu explained that radio can be used to embrace diversity because it’s a powerful medium of communication in Zambia and beyond.

He further added that ZIIMA believes radio is life for it has been a comforter, educator, preacher and all weather companion for those in near and far places.

He has since urged the public to continue working with journalists who seek information for the benefit of the Nation.