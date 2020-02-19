wo road engineers from the Road Development Agency (RDA) yesterday narrowly escaped lynching by an angry mob in Jimbe boarder area in Ikelenge district, Northwestern province.

The two RDA officers were in the area assessing the Mwinilunga – Jimbe road in readiness for construction works when a mob descended on them on suspicion that they were ritual killers.

ZANIS reports that however, the two officers managed to escape the mob and sped their vehicle into chief Nyakaseya’s palace where they sought refuge.

The engineers were only rescued by Ikelenge police in the company of Northwestern province permanent secretary, Willies Manjimela, who coincidentally was in the area to call on chief Nyakaseya.

Before rescuing the two RDA officers, Police had a tough time controlling an unruly crowd that gathered outside the palace demanding to execute the two men.

The RDA officers were only whisked away from the palace by police after a long struggle with crowd.

Meanwhile, Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Manjimela, expressed sadness at the development and reiterated his call on community leaders to sensitise members of the community against taking the law in their hands.

The permanent secretary said it would be unfortunate for road works on the 102-kilometre-stretch Mwinilunga-Jimbe road to discontinue on account of insecurity in Ikelenge district.

Government has changed contract terms on the Mwinilunga-Jimbe road from a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to a government project and RDA officers are on the ground carrying out assessments on the stretch.