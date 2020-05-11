Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has extended its fight against the spread of COVID-19 to remote areas.

The Authority has donated assorted personal protective equipment to Luwi mission hospital , about 145 kilometers from Mwinilunga central business district ( CBD) in North-western province.

Making the donation, REA Chief Executive Officer, Clement Silavwe urged community members to ensure that they educate themselves and their families by reading the information from ministry of health and the World Health Organization regarding covid-19.

Mr Silavwe said it is the desire of REA to contribute to the fight against the deadly covid-19 pandemic because it has created frightening instability of human life as well as economies.

“The newly discovered coronavirus or COVID–19 has created frightening instability of both human life and economies on which human livelihood depends.

“Our coming here is motivated by our desire to contribute to fight against this deadly pandemic especially in areas where we are undertaking projects”, he said.

The donated items include face masks, surgical gloves, dispensers, methylated spirit and hand sanitizers.

And received the donation, hospital Sister-In-Charge, Helen Banda said the donation has come at the time it is needed the most as it will lessen the burden of combating the deadly disease in the area.

“Your gesture has come at the time we need it the most. This will go a long way in protecting our staff and the community at large and also in the preparedness of managing cases should there be any”, Sr. Banda said.

Luwi mission hospital is one of the biggest institutions in Ntambu chiefdom that will benefit from the 640 kilowatts capacity Kasanjiko mini-hydro power station constructed by REA at the cost of US$ 8.7 million.

The Health Facility, under the Franciscan Missionary Sister of Service, was opened to the public in 2006, later officially opened by then President Rupiah Banda in 2010 and then upgraded to second level hospital by health minister, Dr Chitalu Chilufya in 2018.