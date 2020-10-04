The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) says it is strictly observing health guidelines and regulations for COVID-19 as it implements rural electrification projects across the country.

REA Chief Executive Officer Clement Silavwe stressed that the authority does want to be complacent in the enforcing of health and safety practices as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Mr Silavwe says the authority is working within the confines of health recommendations so as to ensure that its employees and communities where it is implementing rural electrification projects are safe from the pandemic.

He emphasised that the safety and good health of its employees is cardinal if the authorities is to achieve the 51 percent rural connectivity by 2030.

“We, at the Rural Electrification Authority have chosen to keep the wheels of the organisation turning even in this troubled period of the virus bearing in mind the mammoth task increasing rural access to electricity by 51 percent by 2030.”

The REA Chief Executive Officer said this when He presented an assortment of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment to Luano District Health Director.

Mr Silavwe explained that the donation is part of institutional measures the authority is implementing in ensuring that communities where it is undertaking projects are kept safe from COVID19.

And in receiving the donation, Luano Director of Health Doctor Patrick Mwamba thanked REA for supplementing government efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

Dr Mwamba said the donated items will go a long way in heightening the fight against the COVID19 outbreak.

He commended the authority for giving back to the community.

“I want to assure you that this donation will go a long way in sustaining our fight against coronavirus as a district,” He said