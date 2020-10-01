Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga has urged the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) to prioritise connecting newly created districts in the province to the national electricity grid .

Mr Mushanga says powering the newly created districts, will help to enhance economic activities in the areas and that the quality of life for the people residing in the regions will definitely improve.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mushanga was speaking when REA Chief Executive Officer, Clement Silavwe paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Kabwe this morning.

Mr Mushanga hinted that the availability of power in rural areas will enhance service delivery in education, health and other economic sectors.

The Minister added that supplying power to rural areas has potential to unlock economic activities that can contribute to the growing of the national economy.

“As a province we have districts that have never been connected to the national grid since their creation Like, Luano, Ngabwe and Chitambo” Mr Mushanga lamented.

Mr Mushanga has however, commended the government for the continued support to REA so that the authority can connect as many areas as possible.

And REA Chief Executive Officer, Clement Silavwe informed the provincial Minister that the authority was implementing a number of projects in the central province.

He cited the connection of Luano which is at 87 percent completion as one of the projects that the authority is currently undertaking in the province.

Mr Silavwe informed the Minister that austerity measures however, made it difficult to carry out projects.

He revealed that resources are now being made available for the authority to complete pending projects.

“The resources are unlocking, austerity measures were a challenge. I can confidently say we are moving in the right direction and we are on course in implementing projects,” He said.

He admitted that the authority was facing challenges in connecting new settlements due to limited resource envelope.

“It has been a challenge to make connections to various new settlements and we are counting on you for the support.”

And Mr Silavwe has thanked the government for increasing budget allocation to the authority in the proposed 2021 national budget.

He pointed out that REA was pleased with the increase in resource allocation.

“We are grateful that in the recently presented budget we have seen an increase in the resource envelope, it has gone up.” he said.

In the proposed 2021 national budget, REA has been allocated 307.2 Million kwacha.

“Mr. Speaker, to increase access to electricity in rural areas and contribute to improved quality of life, I propose an allocation of K307.2 million to the REA Programmes,” Mr Ng’andu said.