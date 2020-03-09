First Lady Esther Lungu has called on women in the country to unite and push for their rights in order to actualize their full potential.

Mrs Lungu bemoaned that women have suffered abuse, underrating and retribution in society hence time has come for them to realise their rights.

The First Lady was speaking ahead of Women’s Day commemorations which falls on March 8, when she joined several women at Lusaka play house last night to watch a play entitled “The Revolution.”

Mrs Lungu urged the menfolk in the arts industry to create a conducive environment that will allow more women participation.

The First Lady said women have the potential to contribute to the development of arts in the country if supported.

She further said women are a viable and important force in the theater industry.

Mrs Lungu appealed to the Ministry of Tourism and Arts to explore ways of developing the theater industry in order for it to contribute to job creation.

And speaking at the same event, National Arts Council of Zambia Chairperson, Patrick Samwimbila thanked the First Lady for accepting to grace the event.

Mr Samwimbila said theater important industry that is used to educate and entertain people on various social issues.

He noted that theater can be used to teach the public on national values and principals.

The play was written and produced by ZNBC’s staffer, Tom Njovu.

This year’s Women’ day will be celebrated under the theme “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights.”