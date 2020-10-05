Lavushimanda District Commissioner (DC) has called for the revamping of Mununga Quarry Plant under the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZAMA).

Ms Yvonne Chisanga said the recapitalization of Mununga Quarry Plant is vital as it will contribute to the national treasury.

Ms Chisanga added that the plant will also create more employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour especially among the local people once it is revamped.

The DC has called on Government and other investors to consider investing in the mining of the quarry for the plant to improve its production in order to meet the ever raising demand.

“Am appealing on government and other investors to come on board and help to revamp the quarry plant,” the DC said.

And Mununga Quarry Plant Manager Francis Phiri said the quarry plant has capacity to produce about 35 000 metric tons of quarry per month.

Mr Phiri said if properly financed, the plant can create more jobs and be able to meet the demand of the two provinces.

He said the Mununga is the only quarry plant currently catering for both Muchinga and Northern Provinces respectively.

Mr Phiri said the massive developmental projects that government has embarked on in the region and in particular in Muchinga Province, has contributed to the demand for the product.

“This is the only quarry plant that is able to produce quarry in large quantities and with the many developmental projects taking place in Mununga, demand for the product has risen against a small number of workers,” the Manager stated.

He said the ongoing construction of schools, office blocks, hospitals and roads across the districts in two provinces among others projects are some of the projects that have made demand to rise.

The Manager added that the plant produce four types of stones saying three types of the stones are sold out to the general public while the remaining one is put under TAZARA rails.

He said although TAZARA is undergoing some financial challenges, Management is doing everything possible to find resources to reinvest in the plant so that it can be able to employee more people and meet the demand.

Mununga quarry was opened in 1972 by the Chinese and later recapitalized in 1989 and handed over to TAZARA for full operation in 1982.