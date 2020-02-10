The Kasempa magistrates court has committed a local businessman and a cleaner to Solwezi high court for trial on murder charges.

Before Magistrate, Evans Yikona, were Benson Mwakeso, 40, a cleaner at Mukinge Mission Hospital and Enock Simunyola popularly known as Fikonka, 45, a businessman of Kasempa township who are jointly charged with murder.

Particulars of the offence allege that the duo on December 22, 2019, in Kasempa district of North western province of Zambia jointly and whilst acting together did murder Evans Musonko.

Early this week, anxious Kasempa residents rioted after the two suspects could not be presented before court by police.

In another matter, Kelvin Sengelete 35, a bricklayer of Sengelete village appeared charged with murder of the wife.

Particulars of the offence are that Sengelete on unknown date but between the 2nd, and January 4th, 2020, in the Kasempa district of the North-western province of Zambia did murder Selimu Keliya.

When the matters came up before court yesterday, the Public Prosecutor submitted that the certificates of committal to the high court from the Director of Public Prosecutions are ready.

Having received the certificates of committal, Magistrate Yikona committed the matter to the high court for proceeding.