Road Development Agency (RDA) Director for Cooperate Affairs, Masuzyo Ndhlovu has expressed happiness with the pace at which works on the 25 kilometer Mbala-Zombe-Kaseshya Road in Mbala is progressing.

ZANIS reports that Mr Ndhlovu said China Geo, the contractor working on the road has done tremendous work with 78 percent of works done.

He has since encouraged the Chinese firm to continue with the good works.

Mr Ndhlovu said this when he visited the road maintenance project in Mbala district.

The Mbala-Zombe Kaseshya Road is part of the project that were flagged off by President Edgar Lungu in June this year.

“As you may be aware this project was commissioned by President Edgar Lungu when he visited the area in June this year” said Mr Ndhlovu.

And Mbala District Commissioner, Maybin Chibalange has commended government through the Road Development Agency for its gesture to work on the road.

Mr Chibalange said the rehabilitation of roads will ease the movement of people, goods and services in the area.

He adds that once completed, the road will also enhance social and economic development in the district.

He explained that the Mbala-Zombe Kaseshya road is a very important road as it links the district to neighboring Tanzania.

Government earlier this year awarded China Geo to construct the road into an all-weather gravel road.