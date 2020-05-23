The Young Women Christian Association has urged school girls in the country not to involve themselves in immoral behavior but to concentrate on their studies despite the more than two closure of schools due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS , Young Women Christian Association Copperbelt Region Coordinator Sharon Chisenga said it was not time for girls to relax but to get materials and read.

“There is need for parents to encourage the young girls to keep on learning through the online platform system by various institutions,” she said.

She added that most young girls whose minds are not kept busy end up being involved in bad vises such illicit sex , beer drinking ,smoking among others.

Meanwhile Ms Chisenga has commended government for opening examination classes effective 1st June amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

She added that the opening of schools is a good move as most children in rural areas will be able to learn as they can’t access information through the online platforms.

“Most of the children will be able to obtain knowledge on how to fight off the pandemic from schools ,” she said.

Following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, government decreed closure of all learning institutes as a preventive measure against the pandemic.

However, schools are scheduled to open on 1sts June, 2020 but only for examinations classes.