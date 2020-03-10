Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Southern Africa Indian Ocean Division president, Solomon Maposa has urged Zambians to maintain the continued peace and unity the country has been enjoying since independence.

And Dr Maposa commended Zambia for the effective role it played in helping other countries in Africa during their liberation struggles.

He said Zambians are peace loving and united people saying this has helped the country to be where it is today.

Dr Maposa disclosed that Zambia is unique country which is admired by many countries when it comes to peace and unity.

He said as a South African national he is grateful to Zambians for hosting political leaders of his country during the liberation struggles.

Dr Maposa further said Zambia will always be remembered for its work in promoting peace in the Southern African region.

He has since appealed to Zambians not to allow anything to destroy the peace and unity they have been enjoying for so many years.

Dr Maposa noted that war should be avoided by all peace loving Zambians and continue on the peace loving path on which the country is strongly anchored on.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Chipata today, where he is visiting the SDA church in Eastern Province, Dr Maposa said the church in Zambia should not lose faith in God as a result of many epidemics and diseases such as the deadly Coronavirus that has affected many countries.

And SDA Zambia Southern Union Conference president, Harrington Akombwa said the visit by Dr Maposa from South Africa is important for all Adventists as the leader is visiting the church in Zambia for the first time.

He said Dr Maposa is scheduled to visit Southern and Western Provinces during his visit in the country.

Dr Maposa will complete his mission in the country by holding a meeting with Adventists in Lusaka Province at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.