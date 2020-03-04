Senanga Town Council says the Transforming Rural Livelihoods Western Zambia project aims at combating open defecation in communities in order to achieve good sanitation for all in the area.

Rural Water and Sanitation coordinator, Obby Hangoma said they have embarked on a community total led sanitation as a way of sensitizing communities on the importance of using toilets instead of open defecation.

Mr Hangoma disclosed that 48 community champions have been trained to spearhead the sensitization and to ensure that community members construct toilets in order to combat open defecation.

He told ZANIS in Senanga that it is impressive that the community total led sanitation project is yielding fruits in some villages as people from those respective areas are now using toilets.

Mr Hangoma further stated that the traditional leadership has also been engaged so that they continue discouraging open defecation in villages.

He has appealed to the community to embrace the trained champions who will be visiting their homes stating that hygiene and sanitation helps to combat diseases that are caused by poor sanitations in households.

However, communities in Situnga area have lagged behind in constructing latrines as they are still using the bush for defecation while others have one toilet catering for over hundred people.

Meanwhile, Nalonga area in Imatongo ward has since been declared open defecation free area.