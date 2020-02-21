Senanga District Health office says the district has continued to record more than 100% target rates of Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC).

ZANIS reports District Health director, Doctor Likambi kambinda said during an interview that in January 2020 about 396 males have undergone Male circumcision against the target of 1600 for this year.

“The 2019 target for Senanga was 1,589 and managed to have 3,638 males undergo VMMC which was above the target, “Dr Kambinda said.

VMMC reduces the changes of HIV new infection rates as those circumcised have 60% protection against the virus hence the need to continue promoting the vice in the district.

The district health director said the district offers services at various clinics and has mobile services that are offered in partnership with Center for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) that ensure trained medical personnel offers the service in the health centers that do not offer Male circumcision which is done for free.

He stated that the country targeted that by 2015 should have 80% HIV negative men aged between 15 years to 49 years should undergo VMMC and that was achieved.

Meanwhile, CIDRZ VMMC Community Coordinator, Bright Jere said the 3 road shows in the district have so far had 200 male circumcisions done.

Mr Jere said the road shows are providing necessary information on VMMC and ensure the community understands the procedure and access the service closer to them.

And the residents who accessed the services have commended government for the initiative of having mobile Male circumcision services in the district.

A beneficiary, Masili Lukomba said the, the coming of road shows in Kaprivi compound enabled him to get more information and later go for circumcision.

CIDRZ in partnership with the district health office conducted a three days road shows aimed at disseminating and offering medical male circumcision on site.