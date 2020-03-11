Prisoners Future Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has embarked on construction of classrooms and skill training centre for inmates at Senanga correctional facility.

Foundation District Technical Officer, Center Chanda said the organization aims at integrating inmates into society and empower them economically.

Ms Chanda disclosed that the foundation is working with CELIM Zambia in undertaking the project in an effort to have an inclusive society that focuses on the welfare of the inmates.

She further said the organization aims at giving hope to the inmates so that they attain skills that will be used once they are released.

Ms Chanda said the District Education Board Secretary’s office has already allocated teachers who will help out at the centre.

She stated that the carpentry workshop is now operating and some inmates are learning the skills adding that two other inmates have already enrolled for grade twelve examinations this year.

And Senanga District Commissioner (DC), Vivian Mubukwanu has commended the two organizations for providing an opportunity to the inmates to acquire skills.

In an Interview with ZANIS, Mr Mubukwanu said it is important for the inmates to learn various skills which will help sustain their livelihoods once they are out of the correctional facility.

He has called on members of the public to embrace ex-inmates and not reject them once released.