Police on the Copperbelt have arrested a 38 year old Senior Accountant at Kalulushi Municipal Council for allegedly stealing over K35,000.00 money belonging to the institution.

ZANIS reports that Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga confirmed in an interview that the suspect she named as James Simfukwe was arrested after he was found to have forged a letter bearing the council’s Chief accountant’s signature.

In the purported letter the Chief accountant directed the Bank Manager Atlas Mara Kitwe branch to transfer K36,000.00 into Simfukwe’s Indo Bank personal account.

She explained that the said letter claimed that the money was meant to pay for Simfukwe’s leave days accrued, when in fact not.

The transactions took place between December 17, 2019 and February 25, 2020.

Simfukwe of house number 3549 North Kalengwa in Kalulushi has since been detained at Kalulushi Police station awaiting to appear before court.