A senior citizen in Kasama district has called for increased sensitization on the coronavirus.

Kelvin Mwelwa, a resident of Mulenga Hill, told ZANIS in an interview that there is need for relevant authorities to intensify community awareness programmes on the pandemic.

Mr Mwelwa explained that this will help people start taking the appropriate preventive measures to avoid an outbreak.

He noted that people especially those in rural communities have little knowledge on the Covid-19 hence the need for authorities to quickly come up with sensitsation programmes in various local languages.

Mr Mwelwa added that packaging awareness messages in local languages will help people have a better understanding on how best to prevent the coronavirus.

The virus causes respiratory infections ranging from common colds to respiratory complications which may lead to death.