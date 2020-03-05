A concerned herbalist from Masaiti District, Haward Maila says there is need to raise awareness on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus to rural dwellers as they lack basic knowledge on the disease.

Mr Maila who is also a teacher at Kabwata Primary School said government should continue intensifying surveillance throughout the country including rural areas as some areas are used as gateways by illegal immigrants .

He told ZANIS in Ndola that the Ministry of Health should extend screening to all rural areas where there are illegal entry and exit points into the country.

Mr Maila added that most rural dwellers lack information on the causes, effects and prevention of the Virus, adding that the Ministry should use the media more especially radio stations to disseminate information about the disease.

He noted that the virus seems to be costly to manage hence the need to make a deliberate policy to carry out tests on anti-viral herbs which have passed clinical trials in a quest to find a cure.