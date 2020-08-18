Seven police officers in Mwinilunga district have sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were in careered off a road and plunged in a drainage along Chibwika – Kamapanda road in Kanyinzenzi area.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday around 13:00 hours.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chushi said involved was constable Nkhowani David service number 44384, A police officer under Mwinilunga police station, who whilst driving a motor vehicle Toyota land cruiser, registration number ZP2535B along the said road from east to west with eight male police officers on board, lost control of the motor vehicle and careered off the road to the right side and plunged into a drainage.

“Due to the accident impact the vehicle’s front windscreen was shattered and the front bumper broke resulting in the occupants sustaining serious injuries” He said.

He identified the officers as constable Michael Mtonga 23 service number 46825 who sustained a fractured right arm, Constable Prince Mulife 25, service number 46752 sustained chest pains, Constable Chiwere Phiri 29 service number 45403 sustained a fractured left arm.

“Others are Shadrick Kafwala 28, number 43195 who sustained a fractured right leg, deputy constable Christopher Manyando 27 service number 42953 sustained a swollen right arm while constable Vincent Mulenga service number 44147 sustained general body pains and Constable Sichonyi service number 49025 sustained general body pains,” He explained.

Mr Chushi said apart from the Officer in Charge Muyunda Lubinda who escaped unhurt, all the officers are admitted to Mwinilunga district hospital and investigations in the accident continues.