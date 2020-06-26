Local Government Permanent Secretary, Edward Chomba says he is saddened by the shoddy works of the recently renovated Chavuma Council chamber.

Bishop Chomba warned that he will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary action if he finds out that there was involvement of council employees in the procurement of the materials.

He stated that as Permanent Secretary, he wants to protect his ministry of not being accused of corruption hence will not tolerate any shoddy works.

ZANIS reports that the PS was speaking in Chavuma district during the familiarization tour of council projects.

Earlier, Bishop Chomba paid a courtesy call on the Council Chairman, Victor Kashika at his office during which he appealed to the Permanent Secretary to help the district with a grader to enable the council work on feeder roads in the area.