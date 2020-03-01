Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya has implored the private sector to take advantage of the liberalised airwaves which government has put in place to expand the broadcasting sector.

Ms Siliya says government will continue to attract and promote participation of the private sector in the country’s economy by focusing more on sustainable investments in the media industry.

ZANIS reports that during the launch of Loyola Television station in Lusaka, Ms Siliya said with the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) in place, Government is eager to raise investments in the broadcasting sector in view of digital migration.

Ms Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson urged television stations to embrace the use of local content in their productions and that Government has placed public access to information at the Centre of national development.

She said this would not only encourage diversity of media services and products, but also taking into consideration content and targeted audience.

“The launch of the Jesuit-run television station is confirmation of Government’s policy to open up airwaves for private sector participation in the broadcasting industry,” she said.

She also urged the newly-opened television station to aspire for high ethical and professional standards in informing, educating and entertaining the public by concentrating on locally produced films as opposed to ‘focusing on Western material.

Ms Siliya, the Petauke constituency Member of Parliament however, said Government expects all radio and television stations to operate within the provisions of their licenses, failure to which they would face punitive measures from the IBA that would step-in to ensure compliance with the law.

And speaking earlier, Loyola Television Productions Director Charles Chilinda, disclosed that his station seeks to venture into broadcasting to bring a unique perspective that illuminates human experience through highlighting Christian values.

Fr Chilinda said the Station also aims at producing programs that are non-partisan, truthful, impartial, fair, critical and all-inclusive in fostering community participation through evangelizing the word of Lord.

Loyola tv, becomes the 56th television station with over 115 radio stations and 11 newspaper publications in Zambia.

The official launch of Loyola tv situated in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area, was witnessed by IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma, some media heads among them ZANIS Director Patrick Lungu, Fr Timothy Lubunda, Chikondi Foundation President Bishop John Mambo, members of the clergy as well as some senior government officials.