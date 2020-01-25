The state has applied to have one accused, Shadrick Kabwe, be discharged and made a state witness in the case where six police officers are charged for theft.

Kabwe was jointly charged with five police officers for theft of an excavator hydraulic pump belonging to ATL drilling company in Kasempa was turned into a state witness.

It is alleged that on dates between December 5th and 7th, 2019 in Kelongwa area Kasempa, the accused while acting jointly stole an excavator hydraulic pump, tools box, heavy duty battery, unknown litters of diesel and hydraulic oil from a CAT excavator.

When the matter came up for commencement of trail before Kasempa Magistrate, Evans Yikona, the state applied to have indictment substituted and to have Shadrick Kabwe discharged.

After the order to have Kabwe discharged, the state made him state witness so that he can testify as prosecution witness one.

Kabwe told the court how the accused persons hired him to look for customers to buy the stolen hydraulic pump.

It was upon this that the state called upon a second witness, sub-chief Kisengwe of Kelongwa village who testified that he never ordered the sale of any scrap metal as he did not know the man named Andrew Kaomba whom the police wanted to know at inspection stage.

The sub-chief was appearing before the court because during the investigation stage it was alleged that he was the one who ordered his subjects to sell scrap from the excavator where the pump was stolen from by a man named Andrew Kaomba.

Meanwhile, the third witness, Frank Mulenga, a heavy duty mechanic at ATL drilling company, who identified the stolen hydraulic pump testified that he received a call on the 8th of December 2019 from his friend in Kitwe who told him that there were some people selling a hydraulic pump.

Mulenga told the court that he then called his boss to tell him about the hydraulic pump as the company was in need of one and his boss made arrangements with the accused to take it to Ndola.

He said it was upon inspecting the pump to check if it was working that he discovered that the part number on the pump belonged to the company excavator in Kasempa.

The third witness added that he then called the guard in Kasempa who actually confirmed that the excavator was missing the hydraulic pump.

Magistrate Yikona adjourned the matter to February 5, 2020 for continued and the accused remain on police bond.