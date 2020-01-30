Police in Chingola, in coloration with the neigbourhood watch, yesterday nabbed six suspects in connection with the gassing of houses in Mutenda community in the outskirts of Chingola district on the Copperbelt province.

Deputy Inspector General of police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso says with the cooperation of the neigbourhood watch in the area, police arrested the suspects in Mutenda area between 10 and 18 hours yesterday.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kapeso noted that among the six suspects five are men and the other one is a lady adding that they are all in police custody with all the instruments they were using.

Addressing the media today at Chingola police station, Mr. Kapeso said the suspects who are between the ages of 18 and 26 years have new avenues of investigations were 20 names have already been named in connection with the same matter.

Mr. Kapeso said the six that have been arrested and the 20 names mentioned will help in the investigations and zero in crime levels.

The Deputy Inspector General has since thanked government for having given logistical support to the Zambia Police service to ensure that the exercise does not become a flop.

Mr. Kapeso noted that with the funding police is now able to move around without any transport challenges within Chingola and outside the district.

He has however issued a stern warning against civilians who are in a habit of issuing statements concerning the arrest of the suspects.

Mr. Kapeso has advised the general public to stop making police statements since their operations are strictly in ensuring national peace and harmony.

He said only police officers shall become spokespersons and not civilians adding that they do not know how to manage the system.