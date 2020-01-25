DK Business Park Limited, a South African based firm, seeks to create more than 100 direct jobs once it commences operations at its 50 megawatt solar power plant in Chingola district on the Copperbelt province.

The energy company which has already submitted its paper work to the Ministries of Commerce and Energy through the Copperbelt Provincial Administration is looking for 52 hectares of land where the solar plant will be situated.

ZANIS reports that DK Business Park Limited Chief Executive Officer, Deon Rademeyer disclosed this when he called on Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe yesterday, adding that his company is ready to start the works as soon as land is made available.

“The request also includes the power purchase agreement to the Energy Regulations Board ( ERB) seeking authority to enter into an agreement which will allow it to sell power to ZESCO, “ he said.

The solar power plant will in its first phase offload to the national grid 50 megawatts of power, thus mitigating the power deficit the country is currently going through.

And Marius Kok, partner to Rademeyer, said construction of the US $ 50 million will begin once land is made available noting that equipment and funds have already been mobilised.

He said his company which has currently installed solar power plants in North Western province wishes to expand its business to the Copperbelt.

And Mr. Nundwe said the provincial administration is going to intervene and ensure that land was found in Chingola where the investor would like to set up base.

Mr Nundwe said putting up a 50 megawatts solar plant in Chingola will also enhance economic activities in the mining town.

He said government treasures Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) especially in the energy sector and cautioned the investor to abide by the Zambian labour laws.