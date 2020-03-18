Solwezi Municipal Council says it will embark on sensitization roadshows in all the five wards in the district to raise awareness on the precautionary measures against coronavirus in line with Statutory Instrument number 22 of 2020.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager, Esther Chirwa says the local authority plans to conduct the roadshows in strategic places such as markets and bus stations.

Ms Chirwa stated that the council has been conducting door to door sensitization on waste management and food safety on a weekly basis hence will now intensify the activity.

She told ZANIS in an interview that the local authority will also sensitize the business community on the need for them to take precautionary measures against coronavirus such as provision of hand hygiene facilities as well as wipes or hand sanitizers for the staff and customers.

Ms Chirwa said those who will not adhere to the S.I will risk being penalized or taken to the fast track court adding that if found wanting they may be slapped with appropriate fines.

Meanwhile, Ms Chirwa said the fast track court has not yet attended to any case since it was established because the local authority is first sensitizing the community on its existence and operations.

She said the sensitization programme is progressing well adding that most stakeholders have welcomed the establishment of the fast track court.