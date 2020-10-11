A heavy rainstorm last evening blew off the roof of the hostel at St. Charles Special School in Solwezi District, Northwestern Province.

And Provincial Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has called on contractors of public buildings to deliver quality works that will withstand the effects of climate change.

ZANIS reports that speaking after inspecting the damage at the special, Mr Mangimela said some disasters happen as a result of some contractors using substandard materials.

Mr Mangimela stressed the need for contractors to use standard materials that can stand the test of time and safeguard the lives of occupants of structures.

“This school is special to us as a government because it offers a service to our children with special learning needs. It is unfortunate that this has happened, our desire as government is to have the roof quickly repaired,” Mr Mangimela said.

He said with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need to repair the roof so as not to expose the pupils to the virus by overcrowding them.

The Permanent Secretary who was in the company of Solwezi District Commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga and Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Provincial Coordinator, Muyongo Muyongo has since donated planks, while Ms Kamalonga donated a 2,000 Kwacha towards the repair of the works.

And School Head Teacher, Aaron Miti told Mr Mangimela that the incident happened around 19:00 hours and that immediately the 20 pupils who occupied the hostel were evacuated to safety.

“10, 000 Kwacha is needed to replace the roof and I’m thanking you the permanent secretary and the District Commissioner for demonstrating leadership in the time of crisis,” Mr Miti stated.

Solwezi district last evening experienced heavy winds followed by a heavy downpour that lasted about two hours.