Solwezi Municipal Council has advised its residents to ensure that they cut any tall grass growing on their plots to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

Assistant Public Relations Manager Easther Chirwa says by keeping their surroundings clean, residents would help reduce chances of spreading malaria in the Town.

ZANIS reports Ms Chirwa saying in interview that there is need for concerted efforts from all residents to keep their surroundings clean in order to prevent the spread of diseases such as malaria.

She stated that for this reason the Local Authority will continue to cut tall grass growing at public places such as graveyards because it is mandated to maintain such places in the district.

Ms. Chirwa also urged the residents to avoid planting maize in the backyards of their residences as the practice is not allowed by the law.

She noted that more sensitisation is needed to help people in Solwezi to understand why the law prohibits planting of maize in residential areas.